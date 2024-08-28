&Partners Purchases New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $308,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after buying an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after buying an additional 270,802 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of MLM opened at $556.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
