&Partners Reduces Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

&Partners trimmed its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned about 0.25% of Great Ajax worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $35,501,000. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in Great Ajax by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at $1,716,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 737,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,046 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AJX opened at $3.30 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

Great Ajax Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.96%.

(Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.