Paul K. Audhya Sells 2,135 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $534.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

