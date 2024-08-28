Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Bank of America

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $16.20 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSFE. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paysafe by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Paysafe by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

