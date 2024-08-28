PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $194.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PDD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PDD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.33.

PDD opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day moving average is $132.92.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PDD by 15,755.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PDD by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,076 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

