Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after buying an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after buying an additional 3,611,069 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $22,947,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,471 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

