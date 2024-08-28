Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $4.75 at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $431,715. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

