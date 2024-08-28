Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 6,808,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 15,899,925 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.84.

Specifically, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

