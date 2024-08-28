PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI opened at $103.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $105.94.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $993,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,915,083.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $993,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,915,083.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,396 shares of company stock worth $3,935,196 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

