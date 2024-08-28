Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $200.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.80.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $210.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,846. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1,845.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

