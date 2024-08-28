Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

PPTA opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $564.11 million, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

