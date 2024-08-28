PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PG&E traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 1912056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

