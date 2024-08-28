Phil Horlock Sells 16,080 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,715,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Blue Bird stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

