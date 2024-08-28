Phil Horlock Sells 32,159 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,573,539.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 23rd, Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20.

Blue Bird Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

