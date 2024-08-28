PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Critical Survey

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A PHINIA 2.48% 8.04% 3.69%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U Power and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PHINIA has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. Given PHINIA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than U Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U Power and PHINIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $2.78 million 8.32 -$2.72 million N/A N/A PHINIA $3.51 billion 0.63 $102.00 million N/A N/A

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Summary

PHINIA beats U Power on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

