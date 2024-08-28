Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $218.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $219.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.16. The company has a market capitalization of $626.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.