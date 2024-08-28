Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) versus WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Critical Review

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. WSFS Financial pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WSFS Financial and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

This table compares WSFS Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 20.04% 11.47% 1.35% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $1.27 billion 2.49 $269.16 million $4.48 11.87 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial



WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial mortgage and commercial loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans. In addition, it offers insurance products; planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate and institutional clients; retail securities and insurance brokerage services; mortgage and title services; residential mortgage and refinancing solutions; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as provides financial planning, customized investment strategies, brokerage products, fiduciary, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, and deposit safe cash logistics services, as well as trustee, agency, bankruptcy administration, custodial and commercial domicile services. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Pioneer Bankshares



Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

