Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Downgraded to Moderate Buy at Leede Financial

Leede Financial downgraded shares of Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Premier Health of America from C$0.95 to C$0.65 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

CVE:PHA opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Premier Health of America has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.04). Premier Health of America had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$46.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Premier Health of America will post 0.0100083 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

