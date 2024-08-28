Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $218.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $219.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

