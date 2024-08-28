PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of PROG

PROG Stock Up 4.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PROG by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of PROG by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PROG by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

