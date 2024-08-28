Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.15.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

