Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $268.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.40. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

