Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 968 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $358.73 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $360.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.52 and a 200-day moving average of $321.30.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

