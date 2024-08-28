Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $316,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR opened at $273.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.42. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

