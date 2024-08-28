Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $247.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

