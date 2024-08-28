Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $145.87 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

