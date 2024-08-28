Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VLO opened at $145.87 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.