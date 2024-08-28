Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after buying an additional 175,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.23.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

