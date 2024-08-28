Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $2,783,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $381.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

