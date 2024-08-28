Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $18,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

