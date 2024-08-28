Rahn K. Porter Acquires 6,600 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) Director Rahn K. Porter bought 6,600 shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $18,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $18,876. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FAX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.90.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.