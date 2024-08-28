Rahn K. Porter Acquires 6,600 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) Director Rahn K. Porter bought 6,600 shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $18,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $18,876. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FAX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 293,929 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 717,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

