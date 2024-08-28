Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $61.00 at Scotiabank

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

