Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Sells £52,229.76 in Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider David Senior sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72), for a total value of £52,229.76 ($67,866.11).

Shares of LON:RCN opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Redcentric plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.50 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £207.65 million, a PE ratio of -6,600.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.57.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

