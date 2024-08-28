Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Sells £52,229.76 in Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider David Senior sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72), for a total value of £52,229.76 ($67,866.11).
Redcentric Price Performance
Shares of LON:RCN opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Redcentric plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.50 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £207.65 million, a PE ratio of -6,600.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.57.
Redcentric Company Profile
