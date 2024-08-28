Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,168 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,750.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,052 shares of company stock valued at $988,396 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RLAY

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.