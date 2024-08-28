Restore plc (LON:RST) Insider Acquires £8,190 in Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) insider Dan Baker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £8,190 ($10,641.89).

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Stock Up 4.2 %

Restore stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £388.14 million, a PE ratio of 9,466.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. Restore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.88 ($3.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.63.

Restore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Restore’s payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.94) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Restore

About Restore

(Get Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.