Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Shares of 126,332 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,283,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,771,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,809,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after buying an additional 158,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,097,733 shares of company stock valued at $131,251,797. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

