Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $1,929,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $3,612,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $182.21 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.33.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

