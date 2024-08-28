Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.27 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Cabot worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,283,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cabot by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after buying an additional 97,101 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $104.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cabot news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.