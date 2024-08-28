Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,270 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of TEGNA worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,502,000 after acquiring an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TEGNA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $7,477,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,056,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 130,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,313. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $14.03 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

