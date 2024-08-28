Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 129,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

NYSE HWM opened at $97.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

