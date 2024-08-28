Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $284,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gartner by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,680 shares of company stock worth $15,581,792 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $480.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.03 and a 200-day moving average of $456.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.