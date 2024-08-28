Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,379 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HP were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HP by 1,472.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,096 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,672,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in HP by 10,188.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

