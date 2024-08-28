Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Watts Water Technologies worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $191.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average of $198.70. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

