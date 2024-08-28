Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,144 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $107.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

