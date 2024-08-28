Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,595 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $22,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after buying an additional 394,158 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,978,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

