Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 600 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $41,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,287,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.06 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,385 shares of company stock worth $3,658,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

