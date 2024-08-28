Reviewing Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Baxter International and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 8 2 0 2.09 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $41.73, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Presbia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 17.79% 18.47% 4.91% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Baxter International and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Baxter International has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, indicating that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and Presbia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $15.00 billion 1.29 $2.66 billion $5.20 7.29 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Summary

Baxter International beats Presbia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company's products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Presbia

(Get Free Report)

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

