Reviewing C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cadeler A/S and C3is, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Given Cadeler A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than C3is.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and C3is’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $108.78 million 21.16 $12.44 million N/A N/A C3is $36.90 million 0.01 $9.29 million $30.11 0.04

Cadeler A/S has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Summary

Cadeler A/S beats C3is on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

