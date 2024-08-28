Reviewing Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $252.83 million 12.99 -$35.81 million ($0.21) -84.00 Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eldorado Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 0 1 1 3.50 Eldorado Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -36.71% 6.80% 5.72% Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Eldorado Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

