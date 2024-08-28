Reviewing Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) & Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and Fresnillo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.72 $11.42 million $0.05 90.80 Fresnillo $2.71 billion 1.96 $233.91 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Mining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresnillo 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aris Mining and Fresnillo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.46% 6.00% 3.06% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.