Richard W. Cardin Sells 12,000 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 3.0 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $451.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 152.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.